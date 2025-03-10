First Lunar Eclipse 2025: A total lunar eclipse is set to take place on March 13 night or March 14 early morning, depending on different time zones. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, which is known as the umbra.

When the earth perfectly aligns with the moon, covering 100% of the lunar surface. The full "Warm Moon" gradually turns pale before turning into a completely reddish-orange colour.

The event is likely to last for around 65 minutes, and it will also feature a "Blood Moon." It is said to occur when the moon is in a total lunar eclipse.

North and South American people can have the best view of the cosmic phenomenon. According to Nasa, the lunar eclipse will also be seen in some other regions of the Western Hemisphere under clear skies.

The upcoming lunar eclipse is the first one since November 2022. However, only 13% of the global population can witness an eclipse.

The space agency suggested a post in X, that reads, "Locate yourself away from bright lights for the best viewing conditions,"

What is the date and time of the Lunar Eclipse 2025?

The full lunar eclipse is set to take place at night on March 13, 2025, it will continue till the early hours of the next day. The partial lunar eclipse will begin on March 13 at 11:57 PM EDT, and the most spectacular phase, totality, will take place on March 14 from 2:26 AM to 3:31 AM EDT (06:26 to 07:31 UTC). The entire eclipse will conclude by 6 am EDT, including the partial and penumbral phases.

Will the total lunar eclipse be visible from India?

No, unfortunately, stargazers in India will not be able to experience this rare celestial event as the eclipse will take place during the day. However, skygazers in North and South America, Western Africa, and Western Europe will have the opportunity to experience the best view of a lunar eclipse.

Blood Moon 2025: How to watch the total lunar eclipse?

Here are the simple steps to watch the total lunar eclipse:

Go to a dark area: The first thing you need to do is to locate a dark area, as the location will allow you to have a clear vision. It is advised to stay away from city lights.

Use binoculars or a telescope: To experience the blood moon clearly, skygazers must use binoculars or a telescope.

Check the timing: Go outside to have a clear view of the lunar eclipse when it is at its strongest.

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Which state in the U.S. will have the best view?

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada, the best weather conditions to observe the first Blood Moon lunar eclipse of 2025 will be from Texas, the Ohio Valley, and southern Florida.

However, a storm system affecting the West Coast, Rockies, and parts of the northern Plains might make it challenging and hinder visibility with heavy cloud cover.