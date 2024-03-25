Home / World News / Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down this year, board chairman to exit

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down this year, board chairman to exit

Board Chair Larry Kellner has also told the company he doesn't plan to stand for re-election

Shares rose more than 2% before the market open. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at one of America's most storied manufacturers.

Board Chair Larry Kellner has also told the company he doesn't plan to stand for re-election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Boeing also said Monday that Stan Deal, president and CEO of its commercial airplanes unit, will retire from the company. Stephanie Pope will now lead the division.

The Federal Aviation Administration has put the company under intense scrutiny and recently ordered an audit of assembly lines at a Boeing factory near Seattle, where the company builds planes like the Alaska Airlines 737 Max that suffered a door-panel blowout on Jan. 5. Investigators say bolts that help keep the panel in place were missing after repair work at the Boeing factory. The incident has raised scrutiny of Boeing to its highest level since two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Shares rose more than 2% before the market open.
 

Also Read

Stephanie Pope to be next CEO of Boeing, with effective from Jan 1

Boeing promises changes after poor grades in manufacturing quality audit

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun admits 'mistake' after 737 Max 9 door blowout

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

United Airlines plane makes safe emergency landing in LA after losing tyre

Major EU climate protection plan shelved following farmer protests

Lufthansa, ITA Airways deal may lead to higher prices: EU watchdog

Shares in Australia, HK edges higher, while Japan, China stocks decline

Apple, Google, Meta targeted in EU's first Digital Markets Act probes

From golf course to jet: What Trump could lose over $464-mn bond due today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BoeingAviation industryAviation

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story