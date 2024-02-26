Boeing's safety management 'inadequate and confusing': FAA report

By Ryan Beene

Boeing Co. was faulted for an “inadequate and confusing” safety culture in a long-awaited report, which cited a breakdown in communications between senior management and other members of staff.



Constant changes to complex procedures and trainings in Boeing’s safety management systems led to the confusion, according to the report released Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The expert panel found “a lack of awareness of safety-related metrics at all levels of the organization. Employees had difficulty distinguishing the differences among various measuring methods, their purpose, and outcomes.”

The report comes amid a broader push by the agency to bolster oversight of the planemaker after a fuselage panel blew off a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines shortly after takeoff on Jan. 5. US investigators have said the so-called door plug was missing four key retention bolts meant to hold it in place.

The panel identified 27 findings and 53 associated recommendations, based on more than 250 interviews and more than 4,000 pages of Boeing documents. It called on Boeing to review its recommendations within six months and develop a plan to address them, with specific implementation dates shared with the FAA.

The accident capped a string of other quality lapses at Boeing and key supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. over the past year. In response, the FAA placed additional inspectors at Boeing’s factories to oversee new planes as they’re built and launched audits at both companies.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker has said that the agency may broaden its review if problems are found elsewhere. He also told US lawmakers that the agency personnel may maintain a larger presence at Boeing’s plants over the longer term.

A separate FAA investigation is underway to determine whether Boeing failed to ensure that planes leaving its factory were built in accordance with design and safety standards. The agency has also blocked the company from increasing production rates of its cash-cow jetliner above current levels until it’s satisfied Boeing has quality under control.

Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun has made multiple public apologies in an effort to quell criticism from regulators to lawmakers and customers. The CEO has slowed factory output, shaken up management and withheld financial guidance for this year as he works to stabilize Boeing’s factories.

Boeing shares fell 0.3% at 12:17 p.m. in New York. Shares of the US planemaker have fallen 23% so far in 2024, the worst performance among members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.