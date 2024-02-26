Home / World News / EU council adopts euro instant payments rules to take on Visa, Mastercard

EU council adopts euro instant payments rules to take on Visa, Mastercard

The Council added that the new rule would factor in countries outside of the euro-zone economic bloc

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The European Union Council on Monday adopted rules to make instant payments in the euro currency fully available round-the-clock in a move it expected to help European payments companies compete against U.S. firms Visa and Mastercard.
 
The new regulation will allow customers to transfer euro-denominated money within 10 seconds at any time, including outside business hours, not only within the same country but also to another EU member state, the EU Council said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Currently, payments using existing cards and deposits can take several business days.
 
The Council added that the new rule would factor in countries outside of the euro-zone economic bloc.
 
"The new rules will improve the strategic autonomy of the European economic and financial sector as they will help reduce any excessive reliance on third-country financial institutions and infrastructures," the EU Council said in a statement.
 
The EU has been working on reforms to prise open a payments market long dominated by banks and U.S. firms Visa and Mastercard, which are now being challenged by fintechs that offer rival services using data from customers' bank accounts.

Also Read

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

MasterCard appoints former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as chairman

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

South Korea launches 'workation' visa for foreigners: All you must know

US new home sales rise 1.5% in January, less than expected: Report

EU carbon border tax will do little to cut emissions, says ADB report

China quietly scrubs ousted defense minister Li Shangfu from website

Alibaba discloses Chinese govt ownership in over 12 of its business units

Jack Ma-backed Ant outbids Citadel Securities for Credit Suisse's China op

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :European UnionFintech sectorFintechVisaMastercard

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story