BofA pointed to data from April 3 showing US manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged

Reuters
BofA sees meaningful risks of Q2 US economic contraction after recent data

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
The U.S. economy is at risk of shrinking in the second quarter, BofA Global Research wrote in a client note, following recent economic data that hinted that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes were cooling the economy.
 
"This week's data flow is consistent with our view that the U.S. economy slowed steadily over the course of 1Q 2023," BofA economists wrote in a note dated Friday and emailed Monday. "As a result, the hand-off to 2Q looks weak. We see meaningful risks of a contraction in GDP in 2Q."
 
BofA pointed to data from April 3 showing U.S. manufacturing activity slumped in March to the lowest level in nearly three years as new orders plunged.

Topics :BofAUS economyUS Fed rate hike

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

