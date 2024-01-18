'Boycott Mcdonald's' trends as UK unit issues statement on Israel-Hamas war

American multinational fast-food chain McDonald's continued to face growing backlash amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as 'Boycott McDonald's' trended on social media on Thursday.

The renewed boycott call followed after the franchise's United Kingdom unit, in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday, denied its support for "any governments involved in the Middle East crisis." McDonald's statement followed in response to a remark made by a social media user who called for the company's boycott and Palestine's freedom on the McDonald's feed.



"We are dismayed by disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East. McDonald's corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict. Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by the crisis. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we'll always proudly open our doors to anyone…." the corporation posted.

Please see our statement on this: pic.twitter.com/bF04qA67GX — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) January 16, 2024