Brain function still affected for some even two years after Covid

This is part of a new research conducted by Nathan Cheetham: Senior Postdoctoral Data Scientist, Twin Research & Genetic Epidemiology, King's College in London

The Conversation
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Difficulties with cognitive functions or skills, such as the ability to recall memories, concentrate on tasks, or find the right words in conversation, are commonly reported following a Covid infection.

These symptoms are often referred to as “brain fog”, and are especially common among people who have long-term or persistent symptoms called long Covid.
 
At the latest count in March 2023, there were 1 million people in the UK with long Covid who reported difficulty concentrating, and three-quarters of a million who reported memory loss.
 
In the short term, brain fog symptoms can affect people’s ability to carry out their normal daily tasks, such as work and childcare, and reduce their quality of life. 
 
In the longer term, mild cognitive impairment can develop into more severe conditions, such as dementia. Covid infection generally has been linked to an increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia.
 
So to support people in the short and longer term, it’s important to understand the nature, size and duration of the effects of brain fog and long Covid more generally on cognitive function.
 
In a new study, my colleagues and I set out to understand whether a Covid infection, and symptom duration, affected performance in cognitive tests, and how test performance changed over time. 
 
In the study, we have found people with persistent symptoms fared worse in these tests up to two years after a Covid infection.


First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

