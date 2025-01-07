Brazil admits Indonesia as new member of Brics bloc of developing nations

Brazil has announced that Indonesia has become a full member of the Brics group. Brazil, which holds the presidency of the Brics in 2025, said that Indonesia's candidature was endorsed by leaders of the bloc at the Johannesburg summit in 2023.

In a statement, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry welcomed Indonesia for its entry into Brics. It said that Indonesia and other Brics members support the reform of the global governance institutions.

"The Brazilian government welcomes Indonesia for its entry into Brics. As the largest economy and most populous nation in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with other Brics members the support for the reform of the global governance institutions and contributes significantly to the deepening of Global South cooperation, priorities that align with Brazil's theme for its presidency: "Enhancing Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance," Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia formally notified the group of its interest in joining Brics only after the establishment of its new government. In 2024, the Brics nations approved by consensus Indonesia's membership in line with the guiding principles, criteria, and procedures for expansion agreed upon in Johannesburg, according to the statement.

BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the Leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg on the margins of G8 Outreach Summit in 2006. The grouping was formalized during the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006.

The first BRIC Summit was held in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009. It was agreed to expand BRIC into Brics with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010.

South Africa attended the 3rd Brics Summit in Sanya in 2011. A further expansion of Brics took place in 2024 with five new members - Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The 16th Brics Summit was being held under Russia's chairmanship in Kazan in 2024.