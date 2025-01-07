Israel starts recruitment for first ultra-orthodox brigade 'Hahashmonaim'

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) shared on Monday that it has started the first recruitment for its ultra-orthodox brigade 'Hahashmonaim'.

The announcement was made in a post on X. The IDF shared that approximately 50 ultra-orthodox recruits were enlisted, making them a part of the brigade's first company. It was also noted that 100 more ultra-orthodox people will join the brigade's first reserves company after undergoing intensive training for six months.

The IDF stated that this serves as a key step for the integration of ultra-orthodox community into the IDF thereby aligning their way of life and keeping up with the needs of the war.

As the conflict continues, in another recent development, the US State Department on Friday informed Congress of its plan to approve $8 billion worth of arms sales to Israel, according to the department's office presiding weapons transfers, the New York Times reported.

The proposed sale includes bombs, artillery shells, missiles for fighter jets and helicopters, and GPS guidance systems for bombs, as per a notification sent to two congressional committees. Some weapons systems are expected to enter production pipelines, with deliveries taking up to two years.

However, certain munitions, including 2,800 MK-82 bombs--500-pound unguided weapons--could be delivered as early as this year if Congress and the State Department provide final approval, a US official said on Saturday.

About $6 billion of the $8 billion package is made up of four cases, or sets of sales, and those are mainly bombs and GPS guidance systems for unguided bombs, said the official, on the condition of anonymity, the New York Times reported.

Notably, this package could mark the final arms sale to Israel under President Joe Biden's administration.