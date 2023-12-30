Home / World News / Brazil expresses concern over border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana

Brazil expresses concern over border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana

Brazil's foreign ministry urged the South American neighbours to return to dialogue and said third countries should avoid "military activities" that support either side

(Photo: Reuters)
AP Bogota (Colombia)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday it was concerned about a border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana that intensified this week following Britain's decision to send a warship to Guyana's shores.

Brazil's foreign ministry urged the South American neighbours to return to dialogue and said third countries should avoid "military activities" that support either side.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Brazil's statement calls on both countries to stay true to the Argyle Declaration, an agreement signed by Guyana and Venezuela two weeks ago in which their leaders said they would solve the border dispute through nonviolent means.

The dispute is over Essequibo, a sparsely populated region of Guyana that is the size of Florida and is rich in oil and minerals.

Venezuela on Thursday began military exercises involving 5,000 troops in the eastern Caribbean near the border with Guyana in response to Britain's decision to send the patrol ship HMS Trent.

In a nationally televised speech, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused Guyana of betraying the spirit of the Argyle Declaration.

We will not let anyone push us around, Maduro said, surrounded by military commanders. He described Britain's decision to send a warship as a threat from a decaying former empire.

The UK's defense ministry has said that the ship is visiting the former British colony as part of a series of engagements in the region and that the vessel will conduct training exercises with Guyana's military.

The Trent arrived in Guyana on Friday afternoon. On its X account, the ship posted photos of sailors welcoming Britain's ambassador to Guyana and the chief of staff of Guyana's Defense Force, Brig. Gen. Omar Khan. They were hosted at a formal lunch and provided with a tour of the ship's capabilities.

The warship is generally used to intercept pirates and drug smugglers, and it recently conducted joint exercises with the navies of several West African nations. It is equipped with cannons and a landing pad for helicopters and drones and can carry around 50 marines.

In a statement late Thursday, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said Venezuela had nothing to fear from the ship's activities in Guyanese waters.

Guyana has long been engaged in partnerships with regional and international states aimed at enhancing internal security, Ali said. These partnerships pose a threat to no one and are in no way intended to be aggressive.

Guyana has controlled Essequibo for decades, but Venezuela revived its historical claim to the region earlier this month through a referendum in which voters were asked whether the territory should be turned into a Venezuelan state.

Critics of Maduro say the socialist leader has reignited the border dispute to draw attention from the nation's internal problems as Venezuela prepares for a presidential election next year. Maduro intends to run for a third term.

Venezuela says it was the victim of a land theft conspiracy in 1899, when Guyana was a British colony and arbitrators from Britain, Russia and the United States decided the boundary.

Venezuelan officials also argue that an agreement among Venezuela, Britain and the then colony of British Guiana signed in 1966 to resolve the dispute effectively nullified the original arbitration.

Guyana maintains the initial accord is legal and binding and asked the United Nations' top court in 2018 to rule it as such, but a decision is years away.

Also Read

Change the Constitution if you have guts, will see who supports you: Omar

Amazon nations seek support on climate change, urge developed countries

Brazil's Amazon Summit ends with roadmap to protect world's rainforests

'Socialist, secular' in the Preamble to Constitution: All you need to know

Canada should share evidence of Nijjar's killing with India: Omar

Chinese spy balloon utilised internet provider for communication: US

British Sikh medic knighted in King Charles III's 2024 New Year Honours

Biden admin bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel

S Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

US Pentagon fact sheet: 'Decisive year' for open, stable Indo-Pacific

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Brazilborder disputeVenezuela

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story