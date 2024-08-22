Brazil to restrict entry of foreigners to curb migration to US, Canada

Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreign citizens from Asia seeking refuge in the South American nation as a means to migrate to the United States and Canada, the justice ministry's press office said Wednesday.

The move, which will start on Monday, will affect Asian migrants who require visas to remain in Brazil.

A Federal Police investigation has shown these migrants often buy flights with layovers in Sao Paulo's international airport en route to other destinations, but stay in Brazil as means to begin their journey north, according to official documents provided to The Associated Press.