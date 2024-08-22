Brazil to restrict entry of foreigners to curb migration to US, Canada

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The move will affect Asian migrants who require visas to remain in Brazil

Brazil flag
Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreign citizens from Asia. Photo: Shutterstock.com
AP Sao Paulo
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST
Brazil will begin imposing restrictions on the entry of some foreign citizens from Asia seeking refuge in the South American nation as a means to migrate to the United States and Canada, the justice ministry's press office said Wednesday.

The move, which will start on Monday, will affect Asian migrants who require visas to remain in Brazil.

A Federal Police investigation has shown these migrants often buy flights with layovers in Sao Paulo's international airport en route to other destinations, but stay in Brazil as means to begin their journey north, according to official documents provided to The Associated Press.

More than 70 per cent of requests for refuge at the airport come from people with either Indian, Nepalese or Vietnamese nationalities, one of the documents says.

Starting next week, travellers without visas will either have to continue their air journey or return to their country of origin, the ministry's press office said.


Topics :BrazilUnited StatesCanadaMigration

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

