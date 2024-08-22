Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel amid Gaza war

American Airlines extends suspension of flights to Israel amid Gaza war

Customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

American Airlines
American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service. Image: Shutterstock
AP Fort Worth
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 7:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

American Airlines is suspending flights to Israel through late March, extending a break in service that started in the early days of the war in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the airline said Wednesday that customers with tickets for flights to Tel Aviv can rebook at no extra charge or cancel their trip and get a refund.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The airline said flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv will be suspended through March 29. The airline updated a travel advisory on its website over the weekend.

We will continue to work closely with our partner airlines to assist customers travelling between Israel and European cities with service to the US, the spokesperson said.

Delta Air Lines extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights through September 30 from August 31. United Airlines has suspended service indefinitely.

All three airlines stopped flying to Israel shortly after the October 7 Hamas attack that started the war. Many other international airlines did the same, although some later resumed them.

More From This Section

Tim Walz, Bill Clinton headline DNC day 3, focus on 'fight for freedoms'

AI tech giants hide dirty energy with outdated carbon accounting rules

UK to deploy officers, speed up returns in illegal migration crackdown

Walmart seeks to raise $3.74 bn in sale of JD.com stake, term sheet shows

China opens anti-subsidy probe into imported dairy products from EU

Germany's Lufthansa announced Monday that based on a current security analysis it would halt all flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Teheran and Erbil in Iraq through Monday.

About 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, died in the October 7 attack, which was followed by Israel's bombardment of Gaza. About 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry there. US attempts to broker a cease-fire agreement have been unsuccessful.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

FAA was too 'hands-off' in its oversight of Boeing, says agency head

Toll rises to 14 in pharma company reactor blast at Andhra's Anakapalli

Egypt skeptical of Gaza cease-fire proposal as more details emerge

Hundreds displaced by floods in Tripura's Belonia, relief efforts underway

Israeli tank, drone strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza's Khan Younis

Topics :American AirlinesisraelGazaGaza conflictHamas

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story