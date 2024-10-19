Bullet in head, finger cut: Sinwar's autopsy reveals brutal death details

Yahya Sinwar , the head of the political bureau of Hamas, has been killed in an intelligence-led raid conducted by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in southern Gaza. The IDF's elite 828 Brigade uncovered Sinwar's body during operations in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood. According to reports, Israeli troops removed one of his fingers to verify his identity through DNA analysis.

The confirmation came after troops entered a Hamas hideout, finding a body closely resembling Sinwar. The soldiers used the DNA from the finger to match a profile from when Sinwar was imprisoned in Israel for two decades before his 2011 release as part of a prisoner swap deal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chen Kugel, chief pathologist at the Israel National Centre of Forensic Medicine, told CNN that the initial attempt to identify the body through dental records was insufficient, leading to the need for DNA confirmation. "After the laboratory created the profile, we compared it with the profile that Sinwar had during his time as a prisoner here, allowing us to finally identify him by his DNA," Kugel said.

Videos circulating on social media showed Israeli troops standing next to the body, with the index finger of the left hand visibly removed. According to CNN's analysis, earlier footage depicted the body with all fingers intact, followed by later images showing one missing finger.

The forensic pathologist confirmed Sinwar had been killed by a gunshot wound to the head, although additional injuries, including those from a tank shell, were also noted. A video revealed extensive damage to Sinwar’s face and skull, supporting the gunshot theory.

Israeli forces reportedly fired a tank shell at the hideout before initiating a ground assault to assess the damage and search for survivors.

Hamas seeks new leadership

Following Sinwar’s death, Hamas is now searching for a new political leader based outside Gaza. Mohammad Sinwar, Yahya's brother, is expected to assume greater control of the group’s war efforts against Israel in the region.

Yahya Sinwar was widely regarded as the architect behind the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and triggered a prolonged Israeli military operation in Gaza, where more than 40,000 people have since died.

The Israeli government has vowed to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, having already eliminated much of its leadership, including former chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in July 2023.

Despite the significant blows to its leadership, Hamas is known for its swift and efficient process of appointing new leaders, with its Shura Council responsible for selecting Sinwar's replacement. Sinwar’s deputy, Khalil Al-Hayya, is seen as a likely successor. However, Al-Hayya has taken a defiant stance, stating that hostages held by Hamas will not be released until Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza and the conflict ceases.

Israel hopes that Sinwar's death will hasten the return of hostages still held in Gaza. Meanwhile, the search for a new leader continues, as Hamas aims to maintain its influence despite the escalating conflict.