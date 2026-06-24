Burnham's rival Jones steps aside, clearing his route to 10 Downing

Andy Burnham is all but certain to become the UK’s next prime minister (PM) after Darren Jones, who had been talked up as a potential rival, said he would not launch his own leadership bid.

Jones, a minister and ally of outgoing PM Keir Starmer, ruled himself out of the race in an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, saying he believed Burnham would become the next PM.

Burnham, the former mayor of Manchester, is now increasingly likely to be the only contender nominated to replace Starmer as Labour Party leader and, with no contest, could be installed as PM by mid-July.