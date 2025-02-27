Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CAG cites irregularities in Delhi liquor policy, referred to PAC for probe

Following discussions in the assembly, the report has been referred to the PAC for a detailed probe, with findings expected within three months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
The CAG report on the Delhi liquor policy has been referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination, with the committee expected to submit its report within three months, assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said Thursday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi has highlighted serious irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Following discussions in the assembly, the report has been referred to the PAC for a detailed probe, with findings expected within three months.

Gupta made the announcement, stating that the matter required urgent attention due to the financial losses incurred by the government.

The audit, conducted for the period between 2017 and 2021, pointed to significant lapses in the licensing process, pricing mechanisms, and regulatory oversight.

It alleged that the policy led to substantial revenue losses, benefiting private companies at the expense of public funds. The report said that a revenue loss of Rs 2,002 crore was recorded due to various irregularities, including failure to re-tender surrendered licences, excessive discounts, and waivers in license fees.

During the assembly session, several members expressed serious concerns over the findings, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Gupta stated that the Delhi assembly's PAC would conduct a thorough review of the report and submit its findings within three months.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

