California moves court to block Trump's LA National Guard deployment

California has asked a federal court to put a stay on US President Donald Trump’s decision to “illegally” deploy the state’s National Guard and US Marines in Los Angeles to quell ongoing protests, now entering their fourth day.

Governor Gavin Newsom and California’s legal team have challenged Trump’s decision, calling it a misuse of executive authority. According to Bloomberg, the court filing accuses Trump of “repeatedly invoking emergency powers to exceed the bounds of lawful executive authority” and characterises the troop deployment as “another unprecedented power grab”.

The 22-page complaint, filed in a San Francisco federal court on June 10, states: “Deploying over 4,000 federalised military forces to quell a protest or prevent future protests despite the lack of evidence that local law enforcement was incapable of asserting control and ensuring public safety during such protests violates constitutional limits." Newsom, a Democrat, has urged the court to void the president’s order and return command of the National Guard to state authorities. Trump authorises additional troops The legal challenge comes shortly after Trump authorised the deployment of another 2,000 National Guard troops . In addition, the Pentagon dispatched 700 US Marines to support federal immigration agents and law enforcement.

Calling the move “reckless”, Newsom criticised the escalation and posted on X: “This isn't about public safety. It's about stroking a dangerous President's ego.” ALSO READ: Los Angeles immigration raids: What's happening & how Indians can stay safe According to the Associated Press, the Marines have been sent from their base in Twentynine Palms to safeguard federal property and personnel, including immigration officers. Trump’s response to LA protests Reacting to the protests, Trump described them on Truth Social as “migrant riots” and vowed continued enforcement operations. In a directive issued on June 7, he invoked a legal provision that allows the president to deploy federal forces during insurrections or when federal authority is under threat.

Speaking to reporters on June 8 in New Jersey, Trump said: “There were violent people in Los Angeles, and they’re not gonna get away with it.” California Governor: Troops not required In a letter sent to Trump on June 8, Newsom asked that the National Guard deployment be rescinded, describing it as a “serious breach of state sovereignty”. He also urged protesters to remain peaceful and not play into what he characterised as Trump’s political agenda. The story so far The protests initially erupted in downtown Los Angeles and spread to Paramount on June 7, when demonstrators attempted to block Border Patrol vehicles near a Department of Homeland Security office.