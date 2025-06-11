Home / World News / California Guv asks court to block Trump admin's use of troops in ICE raids

California Guv asks court to block Trump admin's use of troops in ICE raids

Newsom's move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angles following four days of protests

California Governor Gavin newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom's request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard | Image: X/@CAgovernor
AP Los Angeles
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:19 AM IST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Newsom's move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angles following four days of protests driven by anger over the president's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The governor's request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard.

The filing includes a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel in the California Military Department. Eck said the department has been informed that the Pentagon plans to direct the California National Guard to start providing support for immigration operations.

That support would include holding secure perimeters around areas where raids are taking place and securing streets for immigration agents.

The Guard members were originally deployed to protect federal buildings.

It was not clear if the change in mission had begun.

Newsom's office did not immediately say how the state was notified about the change.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

