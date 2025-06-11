California Guv asks court to block Trump admin's use of troops in ICE raids

California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court Tuesday to block the Trump administration from using the National Guard and Marines to assist with immigration raids in Los Angeles.
Newsom's move comes after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to Los Angles following four days of protests driven by anger over the president's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.
The governor's request said it was in response to a change in orders for the Guard.
The filing includes a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel in the California Military Department. Eck said the department has been informed that the Pentagon plans to direct the California National Guard to start providing support for immigration operations.
That support would include holding secure perimeters around areas where raids are taking place and securing streets for immigration agents.
The Guard members were originally deployed to protect federal buildings.
It was not clear if the change in mission had begun.
Newsom's office did not immediately say how the state was notified about the change.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
