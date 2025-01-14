Here's how this $9 million mansion survived California's brutal wildfires

As relentless wildfires ravaged California, a $9 million three-story mansion in Malibu emerged miraculously intact. Surrounded by charred remains of neighbouring houses and properties, this residence stood as a testament to ‘resilient construction’.

The mansion, dubbed as the ‘last house standing’ owned by retired waste management executive David Steiner, initially appeared to have been lost in the deadly blaze. However, when news footage revealed the property standing unscathed, Steiner was flooded with calls and messages.

“It’s a miracle — miracles never cease,” the 64-year-old told The New York Times. “It looked like nothing could have possibly survived that, and I thought we had lost the house,” he said. His wife’s text, calling their property the “last house standing”, brought him a rare moment of relief during a difficult time, as his property survived the Palisades fire.

Key to survival? A sturdy construction

The mansion’s survival is attributed to its robust construction. Steiner explained that the house was built with fire-resistant materials, including stucco and stone walls, along with a specially designed fireproof roof. These elements likely shielded the property from the intense heat and flames.

Steiner purchased the 4,200-sq-ft, four-bedroom house from a producer. As it was not his primary residence, he rejected ‘prayers’ from those expressing concern, stating, “Don’t pray for me — what I lost is material goods… I lost a property, but others lost their homes.” He further said, “My heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”

A similar story unfolded in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, where a home with a solid concrete perimeter wall also withstood the wildfires. Architect Greg Chasen noted that the design choices, particularly the concrete wall, played a crucial role in preserving the structure.

Preference for wood in US construction

Despite its vulnerability to fire, wood remains the dominant construction material in the US, especially in coastal California. Wood’s lightweight and cost-effective nature makes it a preferred choice for areas prone to earthquakes. However, this preference has its drawbacks, as seen during the wildfires.

Historically, the US has been a nation of carpenters rather than masons, a fact reflected in the widespread use of timber. A report by Reuters highlighted a significant shortage of skilled carpenters, delaying housing projects and limiting options for alternative materials. Even today, approximately 90 per cent of homes built in 2019 featured wooden frames, according to the National Association of Home Builders, as cited by Reuters.

Economic factors also play a role in the continued use of wood. Insurance rebates often favour timber construction, making it a more affordable option for homeowners. However, as wildfires become more frequent and destructive, the long-term benefits of fire-resistant materials like concrete and steel are becoming harder to ignore.

While the Malibu mansion’s survival can be credited to its fire-resistant construction, other factors such as its location and design might also have played a role.

[With agency inputs]