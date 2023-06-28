Home / World News / Canada seems to be driven by vote-bank politics: EAM on Khalistan issue

Canada seems to be driven by vote-bank politics: EAM on Khalistan issue

"Their responses have all been, to the best of my understanding, actually constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Canada's response to the Khalistani issue appeared to be constrained by its "vote bank compulsions" and India will have to respond if the activities impinge on its national security and integrity, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In an interactive session at an event, he also said that the Khalistani issue has impacted the ties between the two countries in many ways in the last few years.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremists elements.

"For us how Canada has dealt with the Khalistani issue has been a long-standing concern. Because very frankly, they seem to be driven by vote-bank politics," Jaishankar said.

"Their responses have all been, to the best of my understanding, actually constrained by what they regard as vote bank compulsions," he said.

The external affairs minister said it made it clear to Canada that if the activities there impinge on India's national security, it will respond.

"We made it very clear and I have done so in public, which is that if there are activities which are permitted from Canada that impinge on our sovereignty, territorial integrity and security, then we will have to respond," he said.

"It is something which is a continuing conversation with Canada; not always a satisfactory conversation but it is something on which we are very very clear. You can see that in many ways in the last few years, it has impacted our ties," he said.

Earlier this month, India slammed Canada after visuals surfaced on social media of a float in Brampton that reportedly celebrated the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

On India's ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar said New Delhi cannot allow terrorism to be normalised.

He said it is not possible for India to have normal relations with Pakistan until the policy of cross-border terrorism is abrogated.

"We can't allow terrorism to be normalised; we can not allow that to become the basis for getting us into discussions with Pakistan. To me it is a fairly common sense proposition," he said.

"I am still a little perplexed as to why we had not arrived at this position earlier. But we have arrived at it now. The issue really is that until there is an abrogation of this policy of cross border terrorism , clearly it is not possible to have a normal relationship with that particular nation," Jaishankar said.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

People protest against Trudeau outside High Commission over Khalistan issue

Man arrested after Khalistani groups vandalised Indian High Commission

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore: Report

Belarus leader approved forced transfers of Ukrainian children: Opposition

SL's domestic debt restructuring plan approved by special cabinet meeting

Nepal's Supreme Court issues order to govt to register same-sex marriage

Pedro Pascal, Ajay Banga among Carnegie's 2023 Great Immigrants list

Airline travel delays pick up early, expected to grow steadily worse

Topics :S JaishankarCanadaKhalistan issue

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story