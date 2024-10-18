Cathay Pacific unveils 'Aria Suite' to provide better in-flight experience

Seeking to provide an enhanced in-flight experience to its fliers, global airline Cathay Pacific will shortly launch retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which will include a new Business class -- Aria Suite, improved Premium Economy, and refreshed Economy class cabin. Unveiled at a recent function here, the retrofitted Boeing aircraft is configured in a three-class layout with a total of 361 seats, comprising 45 flat-bed Business, 48 Premium Economy, and 268 Economy seats. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The new facility will be available on select routes of airlines from October itself and will be gradually expanded. "The customer experience is at the heart of the design and conception of the all-new Aria Suite. In addition to retaining some of the customers' favourite features of Cathay Pacific's existing Business class seats -- such as the reverse herringbone arrangement, a generous bed and ample storage -- Aria Suite features a range of innovations and enhancements to take the Business class experience to the next level," the airlines said in a statement.

Aria Suite features an enhanced level of privacy, it said, adding "surpassing all previous Business class experiences onboard Cathay Pacific flights. The addition of a suite door creates a unique space designed for the customer and uniquely adapted to enhance the immersive suite experience, giving customers the ability to work, rest and relax in true comfort".

The best part of the Aria Suite for Business Class passengers is that the centre-seat customers will have the option to deploy the movable partition to enjoy an elevated level of privacy or to have it open for a shared experience with their travel partner.

The Aria Suite provides customers with a high level of privacy that surpasses all previous Business class experiences on the airlines, it said.

"For the first time, Cathay Pacific introduces a suite door to create a fully enclosed private space where customers can work, rest and relax in unparalleled comfort. While the door must remain open for taxi, take-off and landing, it is deployable once in the air," the statement said.

To meet the evolving digital needs of customers, there will be a provision for wireless charging of electronic gadgets. Customers can simply place their phones or small electronic devices on the upper marble-style console surface, equipped with a built-in wireless charger.

This, the airlines said, would be in addition to other amenities, such as an integrated portable electronic device holder, as well as USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and AC power outlets.

Besides other facilities, the customers will also have the option to pair their Bluetooth-enabled headphones to an in-flight entertainment system, which includes a 24-inch 4K ultra-high-definition screen.

Another unique feature of the Aria Suite is that it allows customers to customise the ambience of their suite through the various lighting options at the touch of a button. Alternatively, customers can let Cathay Pacific set the mood for them with the airline's activity-based pre-sets.