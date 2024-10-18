Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US sanctions Chinese firms for manufacturing Russian drones against Ukraine

US sanctions Chinese firms for manufacturing Russian drones against Ukraine

Senior administration official stated that the US has previously warned Beijing about the network, countering Chinese claims that they are unaware of its existence

Drone
Sanctions targeted two Chinese companies: Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co. Ltd. (Redlepus) and Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd | (Photo: reuters)
ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting Chinese and Russian entities involved in the construction, design, and delivery of attack drones that are being used in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The sanctions targeted two Chinese companies: Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co Ltd (Redlepus) and Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd., as well as TSK Vektor and TSK Vektor's General Director, Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov, Voice of America (VOA) News reported.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A senior administration official said on Thursday that the entities were involved in the development of the Russian Garpiya series of lorange attack drones, manufacturing them in China, and sending them directly to Russia.

The US State Department official stated, "The Garpiya, designed and produced in the People's Republic of China (PRC) in collaboration with Russian defense firms, has been used to destroy critical infrastructure and has resulted in mass casualties."

"Today's action is part of our continued effort to disrupt attempts by PRC-based and Russia-based entities and individuals to support Russia's acquisition of advanced weapons technology and components. We will continue to impose costs on those who provide support to Russia's military-industrial base," he added.

The senior administration official stated that the US has previously warned Beijing about the network, countering Chinese claims that they are unaware of its existence.

"They are involved in producing and shipping items that are unmistakably part of Russia's war against Ukraine and are going directly to an actor that the West has already identified and sanctioned as being part of the Russian military-industrial base," the official said.

More From This Section

Hezbollah claims war with Israel enters new phase, introduces new weaponry

First woman on Moon to wear Prada spacesuit for Nasa's 2026 mission

Sinwar threw stick at drone just before death, reveals Israel video

Samsung delays taking deliveries of ASML's chip gear for its new US factory

Hezbollah declares escalation against Israel after Yahya Sinwar's death

Since 2022, the US has imposed sanctions on nearly 100 entities located in China and Hong Kong. Most of these are involved in the supply chain for dual-use items--components or goods that Russia can convert into military equipment used against Ukraine, VOA News reported.

However, Thursday's sanctions were the first to target Chinese entities "directly involved in developing and producing complete weapons systems in collaboration with Russian firms."

Meanwhile, the UK on Thursday announced its largest sanctions package against Russia's "shadow fleet of oil tankers," ships that reportedly operate in violation of Western sanctions.

The UK stated that 18 additional shadow fleet vessels will be banned from UK ports, raising the total number of sanctioned oil tankers to 43.

VOA reported citing an analysis of Chinese customs data by the Carnegie Endowment think tank, that Beijing exports over USD 300 million worth of so-called dual-use items--goods with both commercial and military uses--to Russia each month.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US sanctions 2 Indians for alleged ties to Houthis transporting Iranian oil

Biden to discuss Ukraine with European allies on swansong Berlin trip

R&AW official plotted to kill Sikh separatist: US Department of Justice

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

Will redouble effort to end Israel-Hamas war as Sinwar 'removed': US

Topics :United StatesUS ChinaRussia Ukraine ConflictDronesChinese firms

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story