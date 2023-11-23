CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Also Read: Altman's firing and reinstatement; What does it mean for the future of AI?
AI used for commercial gain According to reports, there have been concerns that OpenAI has been moving quickly away from its mission of "building safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity" for commercial gain.
Earlier this month, tech companies and Western governments decided upon a new safety testing regime to allay concerns at the pace at which AI is growing and at the lack of global safeguards in place to control it.
Also Read: Sam Altman is back at OpenAI, but questions remain as to why he was fired
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in London, said that the world was "playing catch-up" in efforts to regulate AI, which had "possible long-term negative consequences on everything, from jobs to culture".
Also Read: Sam Altman is back at OpenAI, but questions remain as to why he was fired