Home / World News / Chicago wheat falls after Russian attack on Ukraine port renews worries

Chicago wheat falls after Russian attack on Ukraine port renews worries

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 15 cents at $6.37-1/4 a bushel by 10:15 a.m. (1615 GMT), its lowest since July 13 after earlier rising nearly 5%

Reuters Chicago

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chicago wheat slid for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, after sharp gains overnight as supply jitters caused by a Russian strike against a Ukrainian port were tempered by strong Russian exports and signs Moscow is open to reviving a Black Sea corridor deal.
 
Soybeans dipped to nearly one month lows and corn eased, as pressure from crop-friendly weather forecasts outweigh demand prospects.
 
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 15 cents at $6.37-1/4 a bushel by 10:15 a.m. (1615 GMT), its lowest since July 13 after earlier rising nearly 5%.

CBOT Soybeans lost 21 at $13.20-1/4 a bushel, after reaching its lowest since July 7.
 
CBOT corn eased 9 cents to $4.98-1/4 a bushel, falling for a seventh consecutive session.
 
The Russian attack on southern Ukraine early on Wednesday, which struck grain facilities at Izmail on the Danube, underscored the risk of a further squeeze on Ukrainian exports after Moscow last month quit an agreement allowing grain shipments from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
 
However, wheat futures shed most of their initial gains as the market weighed the attack's impact on global supplies.
 
"If Russian wheat exports were disrupted, that's a game changer. But the game, as far as Ukraine goes, has already been changed," Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain, said.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Moscow was ready to return to the Black Sea grain deal as soon as the West met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports.
 
Cooler, wetter weather forecast across the U.S. Midwest in August continue to pressure corn and soybean prices.
 
"The USDA yield at 52 bushels per acre is looking more likely to happen. We haven't had enough weather stress on soybeans to cut that yield substantially," Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor, said.

Also Read

Russia aims missiles at Ukraine's farm storage after days of hitting ports

EU ministers meet to discuss Ukraine grain exports after Russia nixes deal

Int'l transport corridor: Reflection of India's expanding global footprint

Russia threat to exit Ukraine grain deal adds risk to global food security

Any Ukraine peace talks should focus on creating 'new world order': Lavrov

Brics will move forward on expansion at summit, says South Africa

Pakistan PM Sharif invites Turkey to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Indian Rupee not legal tender for domestic payments: S Lanka Central Bank

Death toll at 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictwheatWheat pricesRussia

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story