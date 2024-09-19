Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China aircraft lessor orders 50 737 MAX jets in major boost to Boeing

China aircraft lessor orders 50 737 MAX jets in major boost to Boeing

The planemaker's deliveries to China had been gradually recovering in recent months after a lengthy hiatus

Boeing
Publicly disclosed Boeing plane purchases by Chinese customers had slowed significantly. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China Development Bank Financial Leasing said its aircraft leasing unit would order 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets, in a boost to the planemaker that has been grappling with a slowdown in Chinese orders and a strike by factory workers.
 
Publicly disclosed Boeing plane purchases by Chinese customers had slowed significantly since Sino-US trade relations deteriorated in 2018 and the manufacturer dealt with a lengthy return to service for the MAX in China after two deadly crashes.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The order for 50 MAX jets is the largest by a Chinese customer since China Southern Airlines ordered the same number of MAX planes in 2015, according to data from Boeing's website. Boeing declined to comment.
 
The planemaker's deliveries to China had been gradually recovering in recent months after a lengthy hiatus.
 
CDB Aviation Lease will take delivery of the planes between 2028 and 2031, its parent said in a statement, adding it would boost the proportion of next-generation aircraft in its fleet.
 
Boeing said on Wednesday that tens of thousands of workers will be placed on temporary suspension due to the strike.
 
The MAX order is the second major aircraft deal announced by China Development Bank Financial Leasing in the last week. The firm last week said it would purchase 80 Airbus A320neo planes, with deliveries expected to begin in 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan denounces China for suspending tariff exemptions on farm goods

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 10 vessels near territory

China's failing US lobby playbook puts tech companies in jeopardy

China will certainly be 'high on agenda' at Quad Summit, says White House

Ray Dalio downplays next US Fed move as investors flag China risks

Topics :ChinaBoeingaircraftsBoeing 737 MAX

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story