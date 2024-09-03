China: Anti-dumping probe into canola imports as Canada imposes EV tariff

China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, sending prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
Canada has followed the lead of the United States and European Union, and announced last week a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminium from China.
"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes the discriminatory unilateral restrictive measures taken by Canada against its imports from China despite the opposition and dissuasion of many parties," a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, used in food and biofuel. China is the world's biggest oilseed buyer.
"Canada's canola exports to China have increased significantly and are suspected of dumping, reaching US$3.47 billion in 2023, with a 170% year-on-year increase in volume and a continuous decline in prices," the ministry said.
"Affected by the unfair competition of the Canadian side, China's domestic rapeseed-related industries continued to suffer losses," it said.