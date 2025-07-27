Home / World News / Why Chinese are leaving property sector jobs to acquire drone skills

Facing a property slump and youth unemployment, many in China are now training as drone flight planners-part of a government push to build a $210 bn low-altitude economy

Drone
A growing number of Chinese students are reportedly enrolling in drone certification courses during summer breaks. (Representational Image)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 3:55 PM IST
China has reportedly recognised 'drone flight planner' as a new profession, part of a sweeping effort to expand the country’s low-altitude economy and address a widening talent shortage in the sector.
 
The designation, made by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, comes amid a growing shift in the labour market, with workers—especially from the ailing property sector—reskilling to enter the drone industry, reported South China Morning Post.
 
Wang Xiaojun, deputy director of the ministry’s Department of Vocational Capacity Building, described the role as involving “planning multi-drone flight paths, developing flight plans and missions, and managing operations on-site”, according to the report. He said the new profession has attracted “many tech-savvy and creative young people”.
 

Driving growth in low-altitude airspace

 
The low-altitude economy, covering manned and unmanned operations below 1,000 metres, has been identified by Beijing as a strategic emerging industry. It is expected to spur innovation, create jobs and inject momentum into the slowing economy, the report said.
 
In December 2024, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) set up a dedicated unit to craft policies for the sector. Despite this, the NDRC has warned of a skills shortfall—an estimated 1 million trained personnel are needed to meet demand. 
 
As of end-2024, China had only 247,300 licensed drone operators, far behind the more than 2.17 million registered drones, a near-doubling from the previous year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
 

Property professionals eye drone careers

 
The mounting talent gap has opened new avenues for jobseekers, especially those hit by the real estate sector’s downturn.
 
Zhang Chao, who runs drone training programmes in Yunnan province, told South China Morning Post that since mid-2024, the number of trainees has tripled to about 140 per month. Most are between 20 and 40 years old.
 
“Given the challenging economic environment, some people, originally from professions such as property sales, have resigned to acquire drone skills and transition into drone-related careers,” Zhang was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post.
 
Others, he added, view it as a promising future bet or a fallback option amid growing uncertainty in traditional sectors.
 

Students, universities adapt to new industry demand

 
The shift is not limited to mid-career workers. A growing number of Chinese students are reportedly enrolling in drone certification courses during summer breaks. Many are high school and university students studying drone-adjacent fields.
 
“Several of them are majoring in fields closely related to drone technology and believe the industry will continue to grow,” Zhang said.
 
In response to this interest, universities are adjusting. In April, the Ministry of Education approved “low-altitude technology and engineering” as a new undergraduate major. Institutions such as Beihang University and Beijing Institute of Technology are launching related programmes from autumn 2025. 

India too sees drone skills push

 
India is also witnessing a steady rise in drone-related careers, driven by agri-tech innovations, logistics trials, and government-backed skilling programmes. Under the Namo Drone Didi Scheme—launched in November 2023—15,000 women from self-help groups are being trained as drone pilots to operate agricultural drones and offer Drone-as-a-Service. 
 
The Indian Air Force and NCC are also integrating drone training. According to a Times of India report, the first batch of master instructors from NCC's OTA in Kamptee has been certified by DGCA to train cadets across India, and Maharashtra’s NCC centre in Nagpur is now a regional drone training nodal centre.

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

