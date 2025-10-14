China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its rights, interests

China has firmly rejected the recent US restrictions and sanctions imposed on it, vowing to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

In a post on X, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said, "China firmly rejects the recent US restrictions and sanctions on China, and will do what is necessary to protect its legitimate rights and interests."

He emphasised that "threatening high tariffs is not the right way to deal with China," urging Washington to "correct its approach and act on the common understandings the two presidents reached in their phone calls."

Lin further underlined that "the two sides can and should address each other's concerns through dialogue and manage differences on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit to keep bilateral ties on a steady, sound and sustainable track."

The remarks came as US President Donald Trump sought to ease tensions with Beijing, saying Chinese President Xi Jinping was "highly respected" and expressing optimism about bilateral ties. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Don't worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The USA. wants to help China, not hurt it!!! President DJT." The White House also posted on X, stating, "It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The exchange followed renewed strain between Washington and Beijing after Trump's threat to impose new 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports. In response, China vowed countermeasures if the US president makes good on his warning, CNN reported. Trump's latest threat came after China announced a raft of export restrictions on rare earth minerals last week, a move that has escalated trade tensions and threatened to derail months of progress in negotiations between the two economic powers. Reacting to the development, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said, "Resorting to threats of high tariffs is not the right way to engage with China."