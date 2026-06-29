China grounds private light aircraft after Beijing tower crash: Report

China has grounded flights of private light fixed-wing aircraft after a plane crashed into Beijing's tallest building last week, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing operators across the country.

The sole pilot on board the twin-seat aircraft was killed in the incident on Friday, while 13 people who were not on board were injured, local authorities said on Saturday. The aircraft crashed into the 528-metre-high CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing's central business district during the evening rush hour.

A nationwide airspace control order covering recreational flights has been issued, with all relevant flying activities banned, the Financial Times reported. The restrictions have not been announced publicly.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Civil Aviation Administration of China did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Authorities are investigating the incident and have not disclosed the possible cause of the crash. Tightly controlled China's skies are among the most tightly controlled in the world, with the military retaining primary authority over airspace access and allocation. Beijing is among the most sensitive areas under this framework. There is a permanent no-fly zone covering roughly 100 sq km over the political and ceremonial core of the Chinese capital, according to a Reuters review of official aviation navigation rules.

The prohibited area lies immediately west of the skyscraper-dense central business district and includes Tiananmen Square and Zhongnanhai, the compound housing the offices of China's top political leadership. While police and other official aircraft have occasionally been spotted over downtown Beijing, apart from military aircraft formations during national parades, aircraft flying near the city's skyscrapers are exceptionally rare. Commercial jets are routed around Beijing's densely populated urban areas, with low-flying general aviation largely restricted to the outskirts. Beijing instituted a citywide drone ban earlier this year. Drones generally can no longer be sold or brought into the Chinese capital, while their storage is also tightly regulated.