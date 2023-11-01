Home / World News / China keeps up military pressure on Taiwan, sends 43 planes and 7 ships

China keeps up military pressure on Taiwan, sends 43 planes and 7 ships

Such Chinese maneuvers have become frequent and aggressive since then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022

AP Taipei (Taiwan)
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Taiwan said on Wednesday that China sent 43 military aircraft and seven ships near the self-ruled island, the latest sign that Beijing plans no let-up in its campaign of harassment, threats and intimidation.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the figure was current for the 24 hours up to 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday and that 37 of the aircraft had crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which China no longer recognises as an informal divider between the sides.

It said Taiwan had monitored the situation, scrambled jet fighters, dispatched ships and activated land-based missile systems, all standard responses to Chinese military activities, which include crossing into Taiwan's air defense identification zone but not into its actual airspace.

Such Chinese maneuvers have become frequent and aggressive since then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. China suspended military communication with the US to show its displeasure over her trip to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory to be brought under under its control by force if necessary.

China's military maneuvers are seen as intended to break down Taiwanese morale, exhausting its pilots and other personnel and wearing down its equipment. Despite that, the present status of de-facto independence remains widely popular among the island's voters and the defence budget has been increased to purchase new equipment from the US, its chief ally, and to produce some items locally, including submarines.

At an international defence forum in Beijing on Monday, China's second-ranking military official Gen. Zhang Youxia reiterated threats by the Chinese government to retaliate against moves toward establishing Taiwan's formal independence, saying that no matter who tries to split Taiwan from China in any form, China and the Chinese military will never allow that to happen.

Zhang, who is also vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, which oversees the world's largest standing military, opened the three-day event in the absence of former Defence Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, who would have normally hosted the event.

Li was removed from his position last week after a two-month absence from public view. The government has not provided any reason for his removal.

Also Read

China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

China flies military planes toward Taiwan in show of power against island

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

EAM Jaishankar meets Portugal PM; discusses contemporary challenges

Critical to ensure Palestinians not forcibly displaced: US to Jordan

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

US infant mortality rate rises; CDC says largest increase in two decades

Trump leads Indian-American Nikki Haley in her home state: CNN poll

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TaiwanChinaUnited States

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story