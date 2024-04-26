China launches 3-member Shenzhou-18 crew to its Tiangong space station

A team of three astronauts, on Thursday, launched aboard a rocket as part of China's Shenzhou-18 mission, heading towards the Tiangong space station in low earth orbit, according to Chinese space authorities.

This marks the most recent mission in Beijing's space programme, which is working towards sending astronauts to the Moon by 2030.

The Shenzhou-18 spacecraft, also known as the "Divine vessel," along with its three passengers, launched atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 8:59 pm.

The spacecraft carries mission commander Ye Guangfu (43), who previously served on the 2021 Shenzhou-13 mission, along with crewmates Li Cong (34) and Li Guangsu (36). Both Li Cong and Li Guangsu are former fighter pilots embarking on their inaugural spaceflight mission.

Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), said the trio will require approximately six and a half hours to reach Tiangong after the spacecraft reaches orbit and conducts an automated rendezvous to dock with the space station, which orbits some 400 km (250 miles) above the earth, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Upon arrival, the crew will be welcomed by the three astronauts from the Shenzhou-17 mission, who have resided and conducted operations on Tiangong since October. These astronauts are slated to return to earth in about a week. Throughout their six-month tenure in orbit, the Shenzhou-18 crew's primary responsibilities will include conducting scientific experiments, performing spacewalks, and undertaking routine maintenance and management duties for the space station, the SCMP reported.

On China's plan of putting their astronauts on the Moon by 2030, Lin said the building of systems and the timeline were on target to put astronauts on the Moon before the end of the decade.

He said the development of crucial elements for the crewed lunar landing, such as the Long March 10 rocket, Mengzhou spacecraft, Lanyue lunar lander, and spacesuits designated for lunar surface use, had been finalised. "Their prototype production and tests are in full swing," Lin said.

Meanwhile, the United States is working towards sending its astronauts back to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Programme. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) announced earlier this year that its Artemis III mission, originally planned for a 2025 launch, has been officially postponed to September 2026, the SCMP report stated.

Several technical factors contributed to the delay, including SpaceX's progress in constructing the Starship super heavy rocket, responsible for transporting US astronauts from lunar orbit to the Moon's surface. Additionally, the company's slower-than-anticipated development of the lunar lander played a role.