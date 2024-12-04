China moots 'love education'. Can it revive its declining population?

China has called on colleges and universities to introduce “love education,” aiming to promote positive perspectives on marriage, relationships, family, and childbearing. The move is part of efforts to address the country's declining birth rate, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Authorities in Beijing have reportedly rolled out various strategies to make starting a family more appealing to young couples, as the nation recorded a second straight year of population decline in 2023.

Despite being the world's second-most populous country, with approximately 1.4 billion people, China's population is ageing rapidly. This demographic trend is expected to strain government spending and place additional pressure on the economy.

According to the Chinese media, citing the state-run China Population News, college students represent a key demographic for reversing the fertility decline, but their attitudes toward love and marriage have shifted considerably.

The publication highlighted the need for educational institutions to take responsibility by offering courses focused on relationships and marriage. Such measures aim to foster a “healthy and positive culture surrounding marriage and childbirth.”

In November, China’s state council urged local governments to combat population decline by promoting respect for childbearing and marriage “at the appropriate age.” However, experts believe these initiatives may fail to resonate with younger generations.

Chinese college students not interested in romantic relationships

A survey conducted by China Population News revealed that 57 per cent of college students expressed no interest in romantic relationships, citing difficulties in balancing studies with relationships as a primary reason. The report noted that a lack of “comprehensive and scientific education” on relationships has left many students with unclear ideas about emotional connections.

Universities were encouraged to address this gap by educating junior students on national demographics, contemporary perspectives on marriage, and family planning. Senior students and postgraduates could benefit from more practical approaches, such as case studies, group discussions on relationship management, and communication skills between genders. These courses are designed to equip students with the ability to better understand and navigate romantic relationships.

China’s declining population

China’s population challenges are compounded by shifting social attitudes. Marriage and birth rates have seen dramatic declines. The marriage rate dropped to 4.8 per 1,000 people in 2022, half of what it was a decade ago. Similarly, the birth rate hit a historic low of 6.77 per 1,000 people in 2022—the lowest since records began in 1949.

These declines are attributed to soaring housing costs, intense job market competition, and evolving attitudes among younger generations, who find traditional family roles increasingly unaffordable or undesirable. While financial incentives like childcare, housing, or education subsidies may help, such measures would need to be supported by broader reforms to make family life less burdensome.

Addressing high living costs, promoting gender equality, and improving work-life balance would require systemic changes. However, the Chinese government’s aversion to “welfarism,” fearing that reducing life’s challenges could foster complacency, poses a significant obstacle. Additionally, workplace cultures dominated by traditional gender biases remain deeply entrenched and would require sustained efforts to transform.

(With agency inputs)