Taiwan tells China to respect diplomatic norms amid rising tensions

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticised China's interference in the diplomatic relations of other democratic countries, calling it "regrettable" that Beijing fails to understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries and thus frequently takes "provocative actions," Taipei Times reported.

China has spoken out against Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's phone call with US Representative Nancy Pelosi during his visit to Hawaii and also expressed its disapproval of the US decision to sell USD 387 million worth of arms to Taiwan.

This announcement came just before President Lai embarked on a 7-day trip to visit Taiwan's allies in the Pacific, as per Taipei Times.

"It is regrettable that the Chinese government does not understand normal diplomatic behaviours between democratic countries, thus frequently takes provocative actions," the ministry said on Tuesday, as it urged Beijing to "be rational and have self-constraint."

According to Taipei Times, Pelosi in the phone call told Lai the "US Congress shows bipartisan support for Taiwan", the ministry said, adding that she also mentioned her support for Taiwan's participation in international organisations.

"The Republic of China (Taiwan) is an independent sovereign state, which has the right and free choice to interact and develop relationships with countries around the world," it said. "We refuse to be interfered with or suppressed by any country for any reason, nor set self-limitations."

In response, Taiwan's government thanked the US for standing by its commitment to Taiwan's security based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the "six assurances."

More From This Section

The 1979 act stipulates that commercial, cultural and other unofficial relations be sustained between Taiwan and the US after Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

It also requires the US "to provide Taiwan with arms of a defensive character."

Notably, the "six assurances," which were issued by then-US president Ronald Reagan in 1982, include a pledge that the US would not set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan.