Home / World News / China objects to US hosting G20 summit in 2026, Russia backs Beijing

China objects to US hosting G20 summit in 2026, Russia backs Beijing

G-20 members rotate their presidency of group, including annual summit of world leaders, and US has said it will take it on after India, Brazil and South Africa complete respective yearlong stints

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Alberto Nardelli, Samy Adghirni and Sudhi Ranjan Sen


China has raised objections to the US hosting the Group of 20 nations in 2026 as already announced by President Joe Biden’s administration, according to four people familiar with the discussions. 
 
G-20 members rotate their presidency of the group, including the annual summit of world leaders, and the US has said it will take it on after India, Brazil and South Africa complete their respective yearlong stints.

China’s objection — backed by Russia, according to one of the people — is mostly symbolic as it’s unlikely the decision will be reversed. The people asked not to be named since the discussions on the sidelines of the current G-20 in India are private. 

The Chinese move was first reported by the Financial Times. 

Beijing asked that its displeasure be recorded, according to the people, who didn’t know the reasons for China’s objections. However, by the end of 2025 all members will have hosted at least one summit and the point reached where the rotation begins again. The US hosted the first G-20 in Washington in 2008.    

Attempts to upset that convention reflect China’s standoff with the US over issues from Taiwan to technology export controls. Neither Chinese leader Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are attending the G-20 in New Delhi. 

The G-20 is divided into regional sub-groups, whose members decide who will host the summit. The US is in a group with Canada, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi earlier on Saturday, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer pointed out that India, Brazil and South Africa — “the three democratic members of the BRICS” group that also includes China and Russia — are the current and next two chairs of the G-20. 

“They are committed to the G-20 success, so is the United States. We will host after those three,” Finer said. “And if China is not, that’s unfortunate for everyone, but much more unfortunate, we believe, for China.”

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

European Commission urges G20 to set ambitious climate targets for 2030

Tax officials should exchange info with non-tax agencies, says OECD

Consensus reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration: PM Modi

Morocco earthquake kills 820; here are the deadliest earthquakes in history

UK PM Rishi Sunak signs new strategic pact with Singapore in India

Topics :G20 summitChinaRussiaBeijing

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story