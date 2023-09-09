Consensus reached on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration: PM Modi

G20 nations have come to a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Addressing Session 2 on 'One Family' at the G20 summit, PM Modi announced that consensus has finally been reached on the declaration and called for it to be adopted. This may effectively mean the nations have come to an understanding on how to navigate the volatile Ukraine issue on which Western countries have remained away from Russia and China.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible," he said.

Difference of opinion on the war has been the biggest hurdle to a joint statement being achieved at the summit so far.

It has also affected talks on almost all sectoral issues such as energy transition, trade and health. All ministerial meetings of various G20 working groups have ended without joint communiques. Instead, a series of 'Chairman's Summary and Outcomes Documents' have been issued with a clarification that nations remain divided over the Ukraine issue.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant announced on X that the Declaration focused on strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, and accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals.

It also has a green development pact for a sustainable future and has worked on multilateral institutions for the 21st century and reinvigorating multilateralism.