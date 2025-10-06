China tops global automation race with record 300,000 industrial robots

China installed around 295,000 new industrial robots in 2024, helping sustain its manufacturing strength despite a shrinking population. The surge, detailed in the ‘2025 World Robotics Report’ by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), has brought the country’s total number of active robots to a record 2.027 million, the highest in the world, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

More than half of all 542,000 industrial robots deployed globally last year were installed in China, showing its dominance in automated manufacturing. These robots are being used in a wide range of industries, from car assembly and electronics to logistics, performing tasks that fill the gaps left by a declining workforce.

Population drop offset by automation

China’s population has been falling since 2022, with a drop of 1.39 million last year which is a 0.1 per cent decrease. But the country’s usage of robotics has helped maintain its manufacturing edge.

The South China Morning Post quoted Gao Xudong, a professor from Tsinghua University saying, it is an inevitable trend that more simple, repetitive tasks will be done by robots in the future. With better education and wider robot adoption, China’s manufacturing competitiveness remains strong, he said.

Rise of humanoid robots

The next stage of automation is humanoid robots, designed to perform more complex, human-like functions. Guangdong-based Tiantai Robot recently secured a record order of 10,000 humanoid robots for elderly care, a sign that the sector is moving from research to commercial deployment.