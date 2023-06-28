Home / World News / China's Baidu claims its AI model Ernie beats ChatGPT in multiple metrics

China's Baidu claims its AI model Ernie beats ChatGPT in multiple metrics

Baidu, the leading search engine provider in China, was the country's first tech company to debut a rival product to Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Founded in 2000, Baidu Inc, China's most popular search engine provider has stated that its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Ernie has surpassed ChatGPT on multiple key metrics.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Baidu's said that its latest version of the AI model, Ernie 3.5 outperformed "GPT-4 in several Chinese capabilities," namely in its comprehensive ability.

This declaration follows a test run by a state newspaper called China Science Daily, which found that Ernie 3.5 came with better training and inference efficiency, which would not only make any further iterations of the technology faster but also more cost-efficient than Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT.
China Science Daily reportedly used datasets AGIEval and C-Eval, which are two benchmarks used to ascertain the performance of artificial intelligence models.

The Chinese-made AI also comes with plugin that was rolled out in March that allow it to adapt to more specific work scenarios such as summarising texts and generating more precise responses to questions.
The latest version on which Baidu's has based its claims has not yet been rolled out to the public. Instead, it has been going through invite-only tests for the past three months, added a report by Reuters.

This announcement is coming during a time when companies are rushing to create competing products to OpenAI's popular AI model, ChatGPT, which has also begun rolling the technology as an app. ChatGPT also introduced plugins in March to better adapt to specific work scenarios, building on the competition between natural language processing AI models.

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Is Xi Jinping a good leader? Here is what Chinese chatbot answered

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

Clients not clearing their dues on time? ChatGPT might be able to help you

Rishi Sunak lands in the eye of the storm due to his pen; here's why

Programmers using AI tools to boost global GDP by over $1.5 trn: Study

Norway approves 19 oil, gas projects; resulting investments over $19 bn

Migrant tragedy at sea as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

Pakistan, IMF discussing $2.5 bn on 'short-term standby arrangement'

Topics :Artificial intelligenceBaidu IncBaiduBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story