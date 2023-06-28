Home / World News / Norway approves 19 oil, gas projects; resulting investments over $19 bn

Norway approves 19 oil, gas projects; resulting investments over $19 bn

The projects consist of new developments, further development of existing fields, and investments in projects for increased extraction at existing fields

AP Copenhagen
Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Norway announced on Wednesday it approved 19 oil and gas projects on the Norwegian continental shelf, saying the total investments are worth over 200 billion kroner (USD 19 billion).

"The projects are also an important contribution to Europe's energy security, said Terje Aasland, Norway's minister for petroleum and energy.

Norway was the only net exporter of oil and gas in Europe, he said, adding, By carrying out these projects we ensure new production from the latter half of the 2020s, so that we can maintain high Norwegian deliveries.

The projects consist of new developments, further development of existing fields, and investments in projects for increased extraction at existing fields.

Norway, one of the world's wealthiest countries due to its vast oil and gas reserves, said earlier this month that it wants to open parts of its continental shelf for commercial deep-sea mining in line with the country's strategy to seek new economic opportunities and reduce its reliance on the oil and gas industry.

The conflict in Ukraine has boosted Norway's revenues as European countries previously reliant on Russia seek alternative energy sources.

However, Norway has fended off accusations that it's profiting from the war in Ukraine.

In February, the Storting, the Norwegian parliament, announced that the Scandinavian country is donating 75 billion kroner (USD 7.4 billion) to Kyiv as part of a five-year support package, making Norway one of the world's biggest donors to war-torn Ukraine.

The money was from oil income, and the donation should not affect the Norwegian economy.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

Migrant tragedy at sea as EU leaders forge ahead with tougher borders plans

Pakistan, IMF discussing $2.5 bn on 'short-term standby arrangement'

China engineered Covid to purposely infect people, reveals Wuhan researcher

Xi Jinping vows to protect foreign investors ramps up charm offensive

UBS preparing to cut over half of Credit Suisse's workforce after takeover

Topics :Norwayoil and gasInvestments

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story