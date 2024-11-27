China's defence minister Dong Jun under probe in PLA corruption crackdown

China’s defence minister Dong Jun has come under investigation in a sweeping anti-corruption drive targeting senior ranks of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to a report by the Financial Times on November 27.

This is the third instance of a serving or former Chinese defence minister facing corruption allegations.

Dong’s role in international diplomacy

Last week, Dong declined a meeting with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin during a defence ministers’ gathering in Laos, citing US actions related to Taiwan. Austin called the decision unfortunate.

As defence minister, Dong oversaw China’s military diplomacy, fostering a thaw in US-China relations with commander-level talks in September, according to the Financial Times. However, Dong was not promoted to the six-member Central Military Commission (CMC), China’s top military authority, during a Communist Party plenum earlier this year. He was also not appointed to the State Council, the cabinet-level executive body, during a reshuffle in March.

Traditionally, China’s defence ministers hold positions in both the CMC, chaired by President Xi Jinping, and the State Council. Dong’s exclusion from these entities raises questions about his political standing amid ongoing investigations.

Dong’s career and predecessors’ downfall

Dong Jun, formerly the PLA Navy chief, assumed office as defence minister in December 2023. His predecessor, Li Shangfu, was removed just seven months into the role. Another former defence minister, Wei Fenghe, was expelled from the Communist Party in June for “serious violations of discipline,” a term widely understood to signify corruption.

Li and Wei were accused of betraying the Communist Party’s trust, tarnishing the military’s reputation, and accepting substantial bribes to grant favours, according to a Party statement. Wei’s downfall followed his leadership of the PLA Rocket Force from 2015 to 2017, while Li faced scrutiny for alleged corruption in military procurement.

Anti-corruption efforts in the PLA

Since 2023, China’s military has faced an intensified anti-corruption campaign, resulting in the removal of at least nine generals and several defence industry executives from legislative roles. The crackdown is driven by concerns that corruption could undermine China’s war-readiness, according to a 2024 Bloomberg report citing US officials.

President Xi Jinping has reinforced these efforts, urging the military to eliminate graft and bolster preparedness for future conflicts.

The PLA Rocket Force, which manages China’s arsenal of conventional and nuclear missiles, has been a key focus of scrutiny. In July, Rocket Force official Sun Jinming was expelled from the Communist Party and placed under investigation for “grave violations of party discipline and laws,” a phrase often associated with corruption. At least two other senior officers from the Rocket Force have also been removed on similar charges.

High-profile corruption cases shake the PLA

The anti-corruption drive has unsettled China’s defence establishment. Dong’s predecessors, Li and Wei, were accused of taking significant bribes and fostering a politically damaging environment within the military, according to earlier reports by Bloomberg.

These allegations have emerged as Beijing escalates its fight against graft within the armed forces, particularly in units critical to national security, such as the Rocket Force.