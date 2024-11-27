Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', police ramps up vehicle checks

A thick layer of haze covered the national capital on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 301, placing it in the “very poor” category. However, the overall air quality index of Delhi improved compared to the previous 24-hour average of 396, data showed. Air quality continues to deteriorate in areas around AIIMS, Kalkaji, Connaught Place, and India Gate. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) classifies the Air Quality Index into the following categories: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already issued warnings regarding prolonged exposure to high levels of pollution, as it can cause severe respiratory illnesses.

ALSO READ: Over 6K pollution complaints in Delhi since Oct 2021; 38% still unresolved The Supreme Court has upheld Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), enforcing several anti-pollution measures. Due to severe air pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered all schools in Delhi and NCR to adopt a hybrid format for classes up to grade 12, combining physical and online sessions.

Delhi Police intensifies vehicle checks Delhi Police has ramped up security checks to control the influx of vehicles not compliant with the Grap-4 measures in the national capital. The number of police teams deployed for patrolling has also been increased. In coordination with the MCD, Transport Department, and Civil Defence volunteers, Delhi Police is carrying thorough vehicle checks. Rigorous checks are being conducted at all entry points to the city.

Delhi residents at risk of developing lung damage

(With inputs from agencies)