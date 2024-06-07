Home / World News / China's exports grow 7.6% in May, beat expectations amid trade tensions

China's exports grow 7.6% in May, beat expectations amid trade tensions

The uptick in exports is also partly due to a lower base from the same period last year

China flag
Image: Shutterstock
AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China's exports for May beat analyst expectations despite trade tensions, though imports shrank, according to customs data released Friday.

Exports jumped 7.6 per cent in May from the same time last year to $ 302.35 billion. Imports however rose by 1.8 per cent to $ 219.73 billion, missing estimates of about 4 per cent growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The uptick in exports is also partly due to a lower base from the same period last year, when exports declined 7.5 per cent.

In comparison, imports grew by 1.5 per cent in April compared to the same period last year while April imports rose by 8.4 per cent.

Strong exports also saw China's trade surplus widen to $ 82.62 billion, up from April's $ 72.35 billion.

China's growth in exports come as it faces escalated trade tensions with the US and Europe. The US is ramping up tariffs on China-made electric cars while Europe is considering levying similar tariffs.

Factory activity in China slowed more than expected in May, according to an official survey released last week.

The manufacturing purchasing managers index from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing fell to 49.5 from 50.4 in April on a scale up to 100 where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.

Also Read

India Q4 GDP numbers today: Will the actual data match the predictions?

India's GDP growth rate jumps to 7.8% in Q4; FY24 growth at 8.2%

Goldman Sachs ups India 2024 GDP forecast to 6.7%; sees RBI rate cut in Q4

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Real, nominal GDP growth, inflation play out differently this time around

Israeli strikes Gaza school 'being used by Hamas'; kills 33 people

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu set to address US Congress on July 24

Fire at displacement camp in Congo leaves many families without shelter: UN

Trump in 1st post-trial rally demands courts reverse his felony conviction

Ultra-rich families fuel $20 billion surge in private equity buyouts

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ChinaChina economyChina exportsChina economic growthChina GDP

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story