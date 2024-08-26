China's fiscal revenue falls 2.6% in Jan-Jul amid economic growth struggles

China's fiscal revenue fell 2.6 per cent in the first seven months of 2024 from a year earlier, narrowing slightly from a 2.8 per cent slide in the first half, finance ministry data showed on Monday, as the economy struggles for a pick-up in growth.



Fiscal expenditure grew 2.5 per cent in the January-July period, versus a 2 per cent increase in the first half.



For July alone, fiscal revenue fell 1.9 per cent on year, narrowing from a 2.6 per cent decline in June, while fiscal spending jumped 6.6 per cent, compared with a 3 per cent fall in June, according to Reuters' calculations based on the ministry's data.

