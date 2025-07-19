Home / World News / China's industrial sectors at risk as Trump tariffs exceed profit margins

China's industrial sectors at risk as Trump tariffs exceed profit margins

The findings underscore the economic risks that tariffs pose to the world's second largest economy at a time when domestic consumption remains sluggish

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Most of China’s industries can’t survive President Donald Trump’s tariffs at current levels, according to a new analysis by Bloomberg Economics.  
Tariffs now set at roughly 40 per cent compare with average industrial profit margins of about 14.8 per cent in 2024. That gap could prompt more intense price cuts, weakening profits, and — in the worst case — layoffs and potentially a wave of bankruptcies and closures, analysts Chang Shu, David Qu and Maeva Cousin found. 
Among industries most at risk are textiles, IT and communication equipment and furniture manufacturing. Of 33 industrial sectors that analysts considered, only five have margins that are wider than tariff rates. They include pharmaceuticals, tobacco and oil and gas extraction.  
“Some companies with a heavy dependence on the US market may not survive,” economists led by Chang Shu wrote in a research note Thursday. “Others will scramble to adapt — accepting lower margins, laying off workers, cutting wages, and potentially flooding the domestic and other foreign markets with cut-price goods.” 
The findings underscore the economic risks that tariffs pose to the world’s second largest economy at a time when domestic consumption remains sluggish. Trade officials continue to negotiate with US counterparts on a bilateral deal to avoid another escalation in levies; earlier this year, tariffs on China soared to 145 per cent. 
Data this week underscored the Asian giant’s reliance on industrial production and exports to fuel growth. While gross domestic product advanced 5.2 per cent in the second quarter, outpacing analysts’ estimates, it was helped by shipment frontloading and manufacturers cutting prices, both of which are tough to sustain. 
Nearly half of China’s industrial sectors rely on overseas markets to absorb 10 per cent or more of their output, the BE analysis found, and the US remains the country’s largest single-country trading partner. Elevated tariffs could in the long run prompt companies in the US to source goods from other countries, the analysts wrote. 
To be sure, there are factors that could cushion the blow to China’s industry, including exports to other countries in which goods don’t face the same trade barriers. Some products may also be absorbed by domestic demand. Some sectors have also cornered the global market, making it difficult or impossible for US firms to find needed items elsewhere. China’s government could also step in with additional fiscal support.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

South Korea's ousted President Yoon indicted on additional criminal charges

At least 13 held, including journalists, in Cincinnati immigration protest

Zelenskyy's cabinet overhaul brings in allies who can deal with Trump

G7 to counter China's economic sway, rare earth dominance, says Klingbeil

US justice dept asks court to unseal grand jury records in Epstein case

Topics :US China trade warUnited StatesTrump tariffs

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story