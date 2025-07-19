G7 to counter China's economic sway, rare earth dominance, says Klingbeil

By Kamil Kowalcze

The Group of Seven has agreed to ramp up collective efforts to counter China flooding the global markets with its overcapacities, mounting concerns over critical supply chain vulnerabilities and Beijing’s grip on rare earth minerals, according to German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.

“The question of China played a role at this morning’s G7 meeting, it concerns the issue of overcapacity,” he told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ: China tightens grip on rare earth sector with silent quota release Speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Twenty gathering at a beach-side resort close to Durban in South Africa, Klingbeil — who also is his country’s vice chancellor — highlighted that “we discussed very intensively with South Korea and Australia, who were also present this morning, how dependent are we on raw materials and rare minerals, how vulnerable does this make our supply chains.”