Home / World News / G7 to counter China's economic sway, rare earth dominance, says Klingbeil

G7 to counter China's economic sway, rare earth dominance, says Klingbeil

Beyond economic resilience, the G7 faces broader strategic concerns over its declining influence in the Global South, as China and Russia strengthen ties in regions like Africa

German finance minister Klingbeil
He pointed to the European automotive industry’s dependencies, a sector of major importance for Germany’s export-oriented economy | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Kamil Kowalcze
 
The Group of Seven has agreed to ramp up collective efforts to counter China flooding the global markets with its overcapacities, mounting concerns over critical supply chain vulnerabilities and Beijing’s grip on rare earth minerals, according to German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil.   
“The question of China played a role at this morning’s G7 meeting, it concerns the issue of overcapacity,” he told reporters on Friday. 
 
Speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Twenty gathering at a beach-side resort close to Durban in South Africa, Klingbeil — who also is his country’s vice chancellor — highlighted that “we discussed very intensively with South Korea and Australia, who were also present this morning, how dependent are we on raw materials and rare minerals, how vulnerable does this make our supply chains.” 
 
He pointed to the European automotive industry’s dependencies, a sector of major importance for Germany’s export-oriented economy.  
 
“We have agreed within the G7 that we will take the lead and look at how we can take stronger action against junk products,” Klingbeil said, referring to Chinese products which are becoming increasingly prevalent in Europe.
 
Besides the call for more economic resilience lies a broader strategic anxiety of the Western alliance: the G7’s waning influence across the Global South, with China and Russia deepening partnerships in regions such as Africa. 
 
“There are concerns that the G7 are losing influence within the G-20 world and that players such as China and Russia have established partnerships there,” Klingbeil said. He stressed the urgency of proactive engagement to counterbalance Beijing and Moscow’s growing geopolitical foothold. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US justice dept asks court to unseal grand jury records in Epstein case

CERN discovery could hint at why universe is made of matter, not antimatter

Passenger tries to open exit midair, forces emergency landing in Iowa

Trump signs first US law on stablecoins, hails it a 'financial revolution'

Jack Dorsey's Block to join S&P 500 index, replacing Hess after merger

Topics :G7G7 summitChinaGermanyEuropean Union

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story