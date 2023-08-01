Home / World News / China's manufacturing contracts in July dragging down Asia factories

China's manufacturing contracts in July dragging down Asia factories

The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to a six-month low of 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, below the key 50 level that marks a contraction, a private survey showed

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


China’s manufacturing contracted in July, rippling through factories across Asia and signaling any turnaround in the region could still be far off.
 
The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index declined to a six-month low of 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, below the key 50 level that marks a contraction, a private survey showed Tuesday. The official manufacturing PMI released Monday also showed a decline in China’s factory activity last month.  

China’s faltering recovery weighed on Asian manufacturing powerhouses, especially in North Asia. Taiwan’s PMI slid to an eight-month low of 44.1, while Japan’s dipped slightly to 49.6, according to S&P Global and au Jibun Bank. 




The PMI readings cloud the outlook for Asia, which was banking on a manufacturing revival to help drive economic growth after the easing of pandemic restrictions and supply chain bottlenecks. A disappointing rebound in China, combined with sticky inflation in the US and Europe, are sapping demand for the region’s goods.

The Caixin survey covers mainly smaller and export-oriented businesses in China compared with the official PMI. Manufacturers reported muted foreign demand as a key factor weighing on total sales, with new export orders down noticeably in July. 

“The market has been lukewarm, with sluggish demand, and supply has shrunk in tandem,” Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement. “The readings for total new orders and output were the lowest since December and January, respectively,” 

The data offers fresh evidence that China’s economic momentum weakened further in July. Consumer spending remains subdued, while the property market shows no signs of a turnaround. 

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...
 
“Exports are unlikely to rescue the recovery. The drop in China’s outbound shipments widened to double digits in June, and the outlook for the second half of 2023 is grim. Manufacturing PMIs for the U.S., the euro area and Japan stayed in contractionary territory in July — boding ill for demand.”

— Chang Shu and Eric Zhu

Investors, though, have turned optimistic in recent days over potential policy stimulus after China’s top leaders promised to boost the capital market and signaled more support for the housing sector. However, Beijing has stopped short of providing direct cash support to consumers and providing any major fiscal or monetary stimulus.

“At present, monetary policy only has limited effect on boosting supply,” said Wang. “An expansionary fiscal policy that targets demand should be prioritized.”




In Taiwan, new export business contracted, with firms reporting reduced demand across a range of markets, including Europe, Japan, China and the US. 

South Korea’s PMI improved slightly to 49.4 in July, but was still below the 50 mark that signals a contraction. It was its softest decline in a year, nudging manufacturers to increase staffing and purchasing.

Domestic demand partly helped insulate Southeast Asia, with new business and steady production propelling factory activity to expand to a region’s best 53.3 in Indonesia and 51.9 in the Philippines. The downturn in manufacturing hub Vietnam, meanwhile, eased to 48.7 from 46.2 amid subdued demand in its export markets.

(Updates with comments from economists.)
© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

China's biggest export hub struggles to stay afloat amid uncertainties

Women can now work at night in Delhi factories; Kejriwal govt changes rules

NGT directs committees to look into Delhi's illegal dyeing factories

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

Donald Trump's political committee splurges over $40mn on lawyers' fees

Flooding in Beijing highlights climate change's impact on rainfall

War, AI and climate change shaking up $32 trillion in global trade

4 dead, tens of thousands evacuated, millions under 'red alert' in China

Crushing it: Donald Trump leads Republican presidential nominee race

Topics :Chinamanufacturing AsiafactoriesChinese economyGlobal economy

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

Apple's main supplier Foxconn plans $500 mn component plants in India

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

PLI, tax benefits and more: Niti's advice to boost EV battery manufacturing

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story