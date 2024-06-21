China's panda breeding centre bans 12 tourists for life. Here's why

A dozen tourists have found themselves indefinitely barred from China’s Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for their ‘disruptive behaviour’ around the animals, reported the CNN.

According to an announcement on the research base’s official WeChat account, 12 individuals spanning ages 26 to 61 have been slapped with lifetime bans. Their infractions included hurling bamboo shoots, lollipop sticks, cigarettes, eggs, and bread, as well as spitting into the outdoor play area of the pandas on separate occasions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fortunately, the mischievous behaviour did not harm the pandas, who remain in good health and spirits, as confirmed by the WeChat post.

While the nationalities of the banned tourists were not disclosed, the incidents occurred sporadically between April and June this year, with the offenders acting independently.

As one of Chengdu’s top attractions, the Research Base emphasises visitor responsibility through clear guidelines. “Please be mindful of your own and animals’ safety,” advises one directive. Prohibited actions include littering, spitting, throwing food into animal zones, or any behaviour that could jeopardise the animals’ well-being.

Consequences for breaching these rules range from warnings and educational sessions to temporary bans spanning one to five years, or even lifetime bans from the park.

Established in 1987 in Sichuan province, southwestern China, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding aims to be a world-class centre for research, conservation education, and global tourism, said its website.

It meticulously recreates the natural habitats essential for the well-being of giant pandas, native to China.

In an effort to blend scientific rigour with panda care, researchers have been known to adopt unconventional methods, such as donning panda costumes sprayed with panda urine to enhance integration within the panda environment.

The Research Base’s efforts contribute to the conservation success of giant pandas, whose status was upgraded from ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable’ by the World Wildlife Fund in 2018. Today, approximately 1,800 pandas thrive in the wild, a testament to ongoing conservation efforts.