China shifts to stimulus mode to help boost its faltering economy

The moves suggest a shift in stance from Beijing from its cautious approach to stimulus, underscoring policymakers’ concerns about the economy’s slowdown after a consumer-led surge early in the year started to peter out.

China is ramping up policy stimulus to help boost its faltering economy, although soaring debt levels and concerns about financial stability mean the measures are likely to be limited compared with support packages in previous downturns. The People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut its key short-term interest rate on Tuesday, paving the way for lower bank lending rates and fuelling speculation of more easing. Officials are also considering a broad package of stimulus proposals, which include support for areas such as real estate and domestic demand, according to sources.