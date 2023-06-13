Valneva's experimental vaccine for Chikungunya shows immune response

Because the study took place in a region where chikungunya isn’t spreading, the researchers were unable to investigate whether the vaccine protects against the actual disease. Reported in parts of Africa, Asia and tropical parts of the Americas, chikungunya causes fever and severe muscle and joint pain that can last for years. The study, published on Monday in the Lancet medical journal, showed that while antibody levels declined 28 days after vaccination, the immune proteins remained at levels considered protective for at least six months in more than 96 per cent participants.



French vaccine maker Valneva’s experimental shot for chikungunya, a mosquito-borne disease spreading worldwide, produced an immune response in people in a final-stage trial. There are currently no approved vaccines nor antiviral treatments for the disease. The vaccine produced levels of antibodies believed to protect against the disease in 99 per cent of participants, according to the study funded and carried out by Valneva. The stock rose as much as 3.4 per cent in Paris trading.