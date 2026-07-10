China successfully launches, retrieves reusable rocket booster at sea

China successfully landed an orbital-class reusable booster at sea for the first time, making it the second nation to achieve the technological milestone following the US.

On Friday, China launched the Long March 10B carrier rocket in the southern province of Hainan, and the first stage made a vertical return and was captured by a net on an offshore recovery platform, according to a report by official broadcaster CCTV.

The breakthrough triggered an immediate rally in Chinese space stocks, with shares of major space firms like China Spacesat Co. hitting their maximum daily 10% trading limits.

The net-based recovery system means China has adopted a different capture system compared to the US. It marks a “historic breakthrough” in reusable rocket technology, CCTV said. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., the designer of the rocket, also becomes the third company to master the technology following SpaceX and Blue Origin.