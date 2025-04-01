China's military launches joint exercises around Taiwan amid US warnings

China’s military announced on Tuesday the start of large-scale joint exercises involving its army, navy, air force, and rocket force around Taiwan. The drills, described as a ‘stern warning’, come just days after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed to counter ‘China’s aggression’ during his first visit to Asia.

According to a statement from the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, the exercises will see Chinese forces ‘close in’ on Taiwan from multiple directions, CNN reported.

The drills focus on sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of superiority, maritime and ground target assaults, and blockade operations on key sea lanes. These activities aim to test China’s joint operational capabilities.

“This is a stern warning and forceful deterrence against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity,” the PLA statement said.

Growing tensions between China and Taiwan

The latest military drills underscore the persistent threat Taiwan faces from its neighbour, which considers the self-governing democracy a breakaway province.

Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, condemned the exercises, calling them “reckless” and “irresponsible”. He accused China of threatening peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“It came without justification, violates international laws, and is totally unacceptable. Democracies need to condemn China for being a troublemaker,” Wu said in a post on X.

Hegseth’s Asia visit and US-China rivalry

Hegseth’s Asia tour has been closely watched, particularly in light of Washington’s evolving defense strategy. The US defense chief reaffirmed military alliances in the Indo-Pacific, pledging to bolster security ties with the Philippines and calling Japan an “indispensable partner” in countering China’s military expansion, including across the Taiwan Strait.

According to an internal analysis by Taiwan’s government, Hegseth’s visit may have played a role in China’s decision to conduct the military drills. The analysis, shared with CNN by a senior Taiwanese national security official, suggested that Washington’s growing focus on Taiwan’s security has put “great pressure on Beijing’s intentions”.

“Faced with upcoming US-China trade talks and expected measures against China, Beijing has opted for restraint to avoid actions that could be seen as directly confronting the US. Taiwan serves as the perfect pretext, prompting Beijing to launch these military drills immediately after the US Secretary of Defense left Asia,” the analysis noted, as quoted by CNN report.

China’s increasing military pressure on Taiwan

Under President Xi Jinping, China has ramped up military patrols and exercises around Taiwan, reinforcing its territorial claims. In recent years, China has simulated blockades and encirclements of Taiwan, strategies that military experts believe could be employed in an actual attempt to take control of the island, the news report said.

Beijing has also accused Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te of seeking “independence” and launched large-scale drills following his inauguration last year.

Despite China’s military posture, polls indicate that the majority of Taiwan’s 23 million citizens favour maintaining their current democratic governance rather than being ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. Lai has repeatedly urged Beijing to cease its military intimidation while emphasising the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Diplomatic challenges

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been aggravated by recent incidents, including Taiwan’s detention of a Chinese-crewed cargo ship in February. The vessel was investigated for allegedly cutting an undersea internet cable — the second such incident in a matter of months.

Last month, Taiwan also deported a Chinese influencer who had publicly supported a military takeover of the island.

Taiwan remains a potential flashpoint in US-China relations, with Washington maintaining unofficial ties with Taipei and supplying defensive weapons.