Home / World News / China to hold 2nd Indian Ocean Region Forum to firm up influence in India

China to hold 2nd Indian Ocean Region Forum to firm up influence in India

Australia and Maldives subsequently denied their participation. India was not invited to the meeting

Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef departed for China, last night on an official visit to attend the ‘China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation (Photo: X)
Press Trust of India Beijing

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China this week will hold the second conference of its Indian Ocean Region Forum, an initiative to bring together several countries in the region in an attempt to solidify its influence in the strategic waters adjacent to India's backyard.

Last year the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), an organisation part of the ruling Communist Party of China's Leadership Group, held a meeting of the China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation (CIORFDC) in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province in southwest China.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CIDCA is headed by Luo Zhaohui, the former Vice Foreign Minister and ex-Ambassador to India.

The CIDCA claimed 19 countries including Indonesia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Seychelles, Madagascar, Mauritius, Djibouti, Australia took part in the conference.

Australia and Maldives subsequently denied their participation. India was not invited to the meeting.

The Chinese forum is apparently aimed at countering India's strong influence in the Indian Ocean region where India-backed organisations like the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which has a membership of 23 countries, have taken strong roots.

China is a dialogue partner in the IORA formed in 1997.

Besides IORA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) in 2015 for active cooperation among the littoral countries of the Indian Ocean region.

The Indian Navy-backed Indian Ocean Naval Symposium' (IONS) seeks to increase maritime cooperation among navies of the region.

While there is no official announcement here about this year's meeting, an official press release put out by the Maldives Presidential office said Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef will take part in the China-Indian Ocean Region Forum on Development Cooperation' and hold talks with Chinese officials.

The previous Maldives government headed by Ibrahim Mohammad Solih, which pursued an India-first policy, skipped last year's meeting of the Forum.

Currently, the political scene in Maldives looks hazy as the new President Mohamed Muizzu has fallen out with former pro-China President Abdulla Yameen soon after his election in September and seeks to pursue his own foreign and domestic policy.

Under Yameen's Presidency, China carried out major infrastructure projects amid allegations of debt traps by some influential politicians of the Maldives.

Yameen, who is currently serving a prison sentence for corruption, quit the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and formed his own political party called People's National Front (PNC) from jail to oppose Muizzu.

Also Read

India, France agree to intensify maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600 million-year-old ancient ocean

World Oceans Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, How To Celebrate

US EV startup Fisker announces India debut with an SUV of 563 km range

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Kenyan President invites Indian companies to set up manufacturing units

China formally accords diplomatic recognition to Afghanistan's Taliban govt

India, Kenya ink 5 pacts, govt announces $250 mn LoC for Kenyan agri sector

UK cautioned against 'unfair' visa crackdown on Indian workers, students

Carbon emissions in India to increase by 8.2%, 4% in China in 2023: Study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian OceanChinaMaldivesIndia

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story